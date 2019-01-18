Override: Mech City Brawl is having a free weekend on Steam

Override: Mech City Brawl is a free to try this weekend, allowing you to team up with up friends or beat up other players in various cities all over the world.

The trailer, above, shows off the gameplay you can expect as well as the surprisingly colourful and clean visuals. I say surprisingly because it is about mech duking it out—you'd have thought there would be more dents and rust or something. Still, the game looks like a lot of fun, especially if you opt to play with friends in co-op party, with each of you being responsible for a different part of the mech you're controlling.

Only released last month, Override: Mech City Brawl has already earned 'Very Positive' reviews on Steam. Along with a singleplayer campaign, and the local and multiplayer co-op options, there seems to be a lot of fun to be had with this colourful mech fighter, so why not give it a whirl?

The Override: Mech City Brawl free weekend is live now and ends on January 20.