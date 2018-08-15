Overclocker cranks all 32 cores of AMD’s Threadripper 2990WX to nearly 6GHz

HWBot via IvanCupa. Click for original. (Image credit: HWBot via IvanCupa)

It did not take long for AMD's burly Threadripper 2990WX to find its way into the extreme overclocking scene. While there, the 32-core/64-thread chip took a dip in liquid nitrogen so that overclocker IvanCupa could crank the clockspeed to ludicrous levels.

He knocked on the door of 6GHz, settling just outside at 5.955GHz. What makes the overclock so impressive is that he pushed all 32 cores to that clockspeed,

Of course, this sort of thing is not the least bit practical—nobody sells a mainstream LN2 cooler, after all. That's not the point of these exercises, though. It's interesting to see how high the latest slabs of silicon can go when removing heat and voltage constraints.

IvanCupa accomplished overclock using MSI's Meg X399 motherboard and a single 8GB DDR4 module from G.Skill, according to the HWBot entry. The rest of this overclocking platform consisted of a GeForce GT 730 graphics card, HyperX 240GB SSD, and Corsair 1,500W power supply.

For the time being, IvanCupa holds the overclocking record on a Threadripper 2990WX processor. It's early in the game, though, and we suspect someone will hit and surpass 6GHz before long.