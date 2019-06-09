The Outer Worlds launches on October 25, check out the E3 trailer

At the E3 2019 Microsoft conference we got to see more of Obsidian's exciting spaceborne RPG The Outer Worlds, not to be confused with the outstanding spaceborne exploration game, Outer Wilds. This is a branching RPG that spans across a multitude of planets.

In the trailer we get a glimpse of some new planets and spaceships where we'll be making deals/reneging on deals in a mercantile universe. There's a hint of Fallout-style humour to the world. Expect untrustworthy corporations and some creative sci-fi guns.

Outer Worlds will arrive on October 25, 2019. For PC, it'll be on the Epic Games Store and the Microsoft Store. For more info here's everything we know about Outer Worlds.