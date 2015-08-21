Outer Wilds investments close at $50K, continues crowdfunding

In a note to potential investors today, newly minted crowdfunding-slash-investment website Fig announced that it has closed investment opportunities for Outer Wilds. That basically means people looking to invest in Outer Wilds with a view to one day profiting from it can no longer do so, but the conventional crowdfunding campaign is still open.

"The investor interest was overwhelming and much more than we anticipated -- in just the first two days, we received investment interest exceeding 10x the maximum limit on this opportunity," the email reads. "Unfortunately, [that] means this investment opportunity is closed."

At the time of writing, the game has attracted $74,465 of its $125,000 goal. The project attracted $50,000 worth of investment, and an impressive $500,000 worth of expressed interest. With 28 days to go in its campaign, Outer Wilds needs to attract around $50,000 in crowdfunding if it wants to be successful.

Interested but unsuccessful investors were advised that they'll get advance notification of Fig's next project. But, y'know, investment isn't for everyone: you need to earn more than $200,000 a year to be an "accredited investor", or have a net worth of over a million dollars.