Our favourite Secretlab gaming chairs are discounted in this Labour day sale

Secretlab is responsible for some of PC Gamer's highest ranking gaming chairs of all time, and for the next 6 days you can grab one at a discounted price. For the next week, the official Secretlab store has discounts across its range of desks and chairs, and here are some of the best deals we've found included in the sale.

The biggest discounts in this sale are on chairs with leather upholstery, and thankfully they're available on most chairs on offer. The Secretlab Omega 2020 in Black with NAPA leather is on sale at $719 USD, 624 GBP, and $959 AUD.

Even the much cheaper PU leather finish is now only $409 USD, 329 GBP, $654 AUD. This cuts as much as 90 GBP, $130 USD, and $180 AUD off the price. The other fabrics tend to offer more modest discounts, but are still worth a look.

Our all time favourite gaming throne, the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is also on sale, and again the price varies somewhat depending on the material exterior. They're all discounted by about $30 USD which isn't huge, but every little bit helps, especially for a chair this good.

The softweave variant is down to $539 USD, 434 GBP, and $764 AUD whereas the hybrid leatherette is down to $519 USD, 414 GBP, $724 AUD. This even includes chairs from the massive range themed after various fandoms, but sadly doesn't appear to include more recent designs like the Witcher styled Secret Lab chair.

Secretlab Titan Evo | 2022 | Regular | SoftWeave Fabric | Other options at other price points | $549 $519 at Secretlab (save $30)

Secretlab is having a one week sale across its range of gaming chairs and desks. The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is one of our favourite chairs of all time so we're highlighting this deal in particular. It's not a huge discount, but it's still money off and your back and butt will thank you.

The regular Titan range is also included in this sale with approximately $40 discounts across the range. This brings a black Secretlab Titan with softweave fabric down to $489 USD, 404 GBP, and $759 AUD. If possible it may be worth pushing a little extra cash to grab a Titan Evo 2022 instead, but discounts are still discounts.

Lastly, Secretlab also has discounts on it's Magnus gaming desk bundles. These desks are full-on gamer desks and can be customised complete with RGB, cable management, and tonnes of magnetic accessories to help you keep things in order.

The top of the desk is a magnet pad which can be swapped out, and this deal requires the purchase of one of those as well as a desk. Doing this can get you up to $50 USD, 45 GBP, and $71 AUD off the bundle, so if you're looking for a Team Liquid desk mat setup, this is your time.