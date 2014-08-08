OTTTD is a tower defence RPG: "Spaceballs meets Starship Troopers"

The challenge with OTTTD (or Over The Top Tower Defence) is trying to figure out what it isn't. Originally released for iPhone and Android but now available on PC in a 'ridiculously definitive' edition, the game is apparently tower defence, RTS and RPG all rolled into one. The PC edition naturally boasts better graphics and sound, so the game's celebration of wanton destruction will look better than ever before.

OTTTD boasts seven character classes, over 30 active abilities, 40 passive skills and over 30 weapons. You'll slaughter charming enemy characters including Wartoises and Gunclams. Developed by Sydney developers SMG Studios, it's available now for 10 bucks on Steam and the Humble Store.

Check out the trailer below for a better idea of what you'll get: