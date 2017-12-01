Ori and the Blind Forest is half-off on GOG [Updated]

Update: Shortly after this story went live, GOG ended this sale.

Original story:

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition is currently $10 on GOG thanks to a 50 percent discount.

Ori wowed with its original release, and the Definitive Edition ups the ante with several improvements and additions. It includes two new environments, two new abilities—the dash and light burst—as well as a wealth of secrets to find.

Check out our 87/100 review for more details if you missed this particular hype train. You can also read up on the summer-announced sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

If you're looking for more discounted 2D darlings, have a gander at this weekend's Steam sale, which includes Cave Story+ and 1001 Spikes.

