Omerta demo lets you try your hand at the XCOM of organized crime

You know what they say: The first taste is free. In this case, the taste in question is the leaden shell casings you'll be leaving in your wake in Omerta: City of Gangsters, which has just released a single-player demo . Detailed extensively in our preview , Omerta is a hybrid turn-based squad shooter/strategic crime empire management romp through 1920s Atlantic City.

The short demo will give you a brief look at both sides of the game: the XCOM-style combat missions, and the larger struggle to extend the blood-stained fingers of your crime empire across the urban landscape. So if you're one of those people that's still really on the fence about bootlegging, racketeering, extortion, and murder, here's your chance to just make up your freakin' mind already! Sheesh...

The full version of Omerta will be rolling up on your place of business on February 12. It would be really unfortunate if you were to forget to keep an eye out for more of our impressions in the future, and something bad were to happen to your Steam wallet. Very unfortunate...