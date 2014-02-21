Oculus VR files tradmark for RiftCon as the Rift sells more than 50,000 units

Oculus VR , maker of everyone's favorite virtual reality headset, the Oculus Rift , has filed a trademark for RiftCon, a gathering to “encourage use and development of interactive entertainment, virtual reality, consumer electronics, and video game entertainment software,” according to the US Patent and Trademark Office . We've enjoyed checking out the Oculus Rift devkit and Crystal Cove prototype at trade shows, but it looks like Oculus is interested in a show devoted to VR specifically.

As spotted by GameFront , public relations reps for Oculus VR replied only with “no comment,” so all we have to go on is the filing itself. Still, there are a few things we know. Yesterday, a community manager posted to r/Oculus that because so many units have sold, sales will eventually be stopped as the manufacturer runs out of components for previous models. The manager wouldn't give an exact number, but did say that “ over 50,000 ” Oculus headsets have been shipped.

“We never expected to sell so many development kits and VR only made this much progress with the community's support and enthusiasm,” community manager cyberreality said. “Even though we never wanted to sell out, it's a good problem to have.”

Taken together, this paints a picture of a company experiencing a huge amount of growth as it helps pioneer an industry. We're big fans of Oculus support mods for some of our favorite games , and our own Cory Banks managed to check out the Crystal Cove prototype without vomiting. Well done, Cory! You can see his report here .