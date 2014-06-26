Oculus VR acquires Carbon Design Group, designers of the Xbox 360 controller

Oculus VR has grown again with the acquisition of the Carbon Design Group , and while you may not recognize the name, you almost certainly know its work: It's the team that designed, among many other things, the controller for the Xbox 360.

The Carbon Design Group has actually worked on a number of products for Microsoft, including the original Kinect, the Xbox 360 racing wheel, the Lifecam and various mice, and for various other companies as well. It's also been working with Oculus VR for nearly a year on "multiple unannounced projects," and that process apparently went so well that Oculus decided to just buy the group outright.

"This is an entirely open product category. With consumer VR at its inception, the physical architectures are still unknown—We're on the cutting edge of defining how virtual reality looks, feels, and functions," Carbon Design Creative Director Peter Bristol said. "We're incredibly excited to be part of the team and we're looking forward to helping design the future."

Oculus VR said the Carbon Design Group will become "a key component" of ots product engineering group, and will also work closely with the Oculus R&D team in Redmond, Washington. The price of the buyout wasn't revealed, but the deal is expected to be closed by the end of summer.