Obsidian's Fenstermaker: "I'm always up for working on a Fallout"

I was a little down on Fallout 4, not because it's a bad game but because it's not a roleplay game anymore, at least, not if you want to roleplay anyone other than sarcastic guy, wide-eyed softy or unprovoked dickhead. Obsidian's Fallout: New Vegas beefed up Fallout 3's weaker RPG systems to the delight of many, and designer Eric Fenstermaker has revealed that the team would like to do it all again.

@Skyook_Rider @Obsidian I'm always up for working on a Fallout. I think most of us generally are. Really fun property to work with.January 19, 2016

Obviously it's all so many happy thoughts unless Bethesda approaches Obsidian with a juicy licence deal, but where do you think Obsidian could take the series? New London? New New York?

