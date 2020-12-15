We can't buy an Nvidia RTX 3090, but at least we can gaze lovingly at its infrared-exposed innards

Little bit of nerd porn for y'all this morning, to get you going. Fritzchens Fritz, the die-shot wizard, has gifted us these beautiful, shiny closeups of Nvidia's Ampere GPU die, the GA102-300-A1, found within the RTX 3090. So, if you ever wanted to see what RTX power looks like as close as you can get without getting silicon in your eye, here's the real deal.

This particular shot comes from the elusive Nvidia RTX 3090, which according to Fritz is "still alive," after taking his nice polish jobby. Compared to Nvidia's official renders, there are only a few discernible differences. Usually, official renders are quite a bit different from the final designs, but this one shows there's not been a whole lot of re-jigging on Nvidia's part.

Feel free to check out Fritz's Flickr page for more gorgeous shots like these. Also, our Dave requests that someone sets up a way to throw money at this man, because he's "a fricking hero for the way he breaks down this hardware and photographs it in infrared to give us norms a look at what's under the hood."

