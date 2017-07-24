Nvidia releases optimized graphics drivers for LawBreakers and several other games

Nvidia has another WHQL-certified Game Ready driver package available to download, which is highlighted by including optimizations and enhancements to LawBreakers' official release. However, that is not the only game Nvidia's engineers paid attention to with this release.

The new 384.94 release also brings performance tweaks to EVE: Valkyrie's ultra graphics upgrade, Fortnite's Early Access release, Ark: Survival Evolved's official release, and the release of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.

One word of caution—it has been somewhat of a bumpy run for Nvidia lately when it comes to new driver releases. Back in January, Nvidia's 378.49 drivers broke hardware encoding in Steam, and then last month its 384.76 release caused Watch Dogs 2 to crash and some PCs with DuetDisplay installed to boot up to a black screen. More often than not Nvidia's drivers release without any major issues, though if you want to be sure, it's worth waiting a few days to see if any bugs appear.

As for bug fixes, there are several in this latest release. They include:

[SLI][GeForce GTX 980][IL2-Sturmovik Battle of Stalingrad]: There is no performance improvement under DirectX 11 after enabling SLI.

[Star Ruler 2]: The game crashes within minutes of gameplay.

[Titan Xp][Mass Effect - Andromeda]: After launching the game in full-screen mode, HDR cannot be enabled from the in-game HDR settings.

[GeForce TX 1070/1080][Shadow Warrior 2]: Windows HDR settings conflict with ingame HDR settings, resulting in color over-saturation.

[GeForce GTX 970][Gears of War 4]: The game may freeze with Release 384 drivers.

[GeForce GTX 780/780 Ti][NieR:Automata]: The screen may freeze during gameplay.

[Titan X][Watch Dogs 2]: The game may crash when launched.

[GeForce GTX][DNF]: Poor game performance.

[Windows Store - Channel 9 / rPlay]: In full-screen mode, the application playback becomes choppy and then the application crashes.

[GeForce GTX 980][DisplayPort]: There is no signal on the monitor after turning the monitor off and then back on.

You can download the latest drivers here or through GeForce Experience.