Nvidia Order of 10 sweepstakes

Nvidia sent word today that they’re kicking off a new contest, leading up to the launch of the GTX 1080 graphics card they unveiled last week . The contest will be run through Nvidia’s Order of 10 website, and will consist of daily puzzles to solve. There will be 10 challenges, with 100 chances to win each day, for a total of 1,000 prizes.

Each day, those who complete the puzzle will have a chance to win one of 50 limited edition Order of 10 T-shirts and 50 pins. There will also be one lucky winner each day who will receive a GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Edition card--so, technically, that’s 101 prizes per day.

Finally, each day’s puzzle solvers will also be entered in a drawing to win an “Elite Game Ready PC.” This one's a doozy, sporting not one but two GTX 1080 cards in SLI, using the new HB (high bandwidth) SLI bridge. The system will also have an Intel Core i7-5820K processor, 32GB of Kingston HyperX Fury DDR4-2666 memory, and a VR headset (Nvidia didn’t say whether it was Rift, Vive, or something else). There was no mention of storage, but let’s hope this elite PC also includes a 500GB or larger SSD, and of course it’s running Windows 10.

For those of you lacking in math skills, that means there are actually 1011 chances to win, but we’ll let the #OrderOf10 folks off the hook since they’re being kind enough to give away free stuff.

For a shot at snagging a new NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Founder’s Edition card, or even a complete new Elite Game Ready gaming rig, make your way to OrderOf10.com and solve your way through PASCAL’s triangle of puzzles.

ELIGIBILITY: Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of:

50 United States and DC

Canada (excluding Quebec)

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

United Kingdom (excluding Northern Ireland)

...who are at least 18 years old or the age of majority in their respective states/jurisdictions of permanent residence, whichever is greater, as of May 10, 2016.