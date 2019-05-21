The best Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 deals of 2019

Getting your hands on one of the best Nvidia GTX 1660 deals is an excellent way to secure rock solid performance for the current era of games at a price that won't leave you destitute. The 1660 and its big sibling, the 1660 Ti, pack the latest Turing architecture in a Pascal shell. While you're not getting dedicated ray tracing or Tensor cores, you're also going to pay a fraction of the price that you would for one of the RTX cards, Super or otherwise. Plus, with the release of the Super cards, we're starting to see prices falling all across Nvidia's lineup, and that includes the 16-series.

Some of those discounts are already live, like this Zotac version of the 1660 which you can grab at Newegg right now for only $200 (enter code EMCTCVV25 at checkout). That's a decent chunk off the typical MSRP for an OEM 1660, and $100 cheaper than the Founder's Edition at launch. Prices will inevitably continue to fall as the card ages, so keep any eye on this deals guide and we'll update it with the best and latest as they happen.

The best Asus GTX 1660 deals

Asus has a decent range of options for the latest entry into the GPU market, from 'simple' single fan options to ROG Strix three-fan beasts. (Though the latter are usually in the Ti range and cost a bit more.) Of the straight up 1660 series, the pick of the bunch is arguably the overclocked TUF Gaming edition that has dual fans and an 1845MHz GPU boost clock.

The best Gigabyte GTX 1660 deals

Offering a surprisingly wide range of eight models across the 1660 range, Gigabyte has an overclocked version for every 'normal' version of the GPU. The eminently affordable overclocked OC 6G card is attractive as this factory overclocked card kicks the boost clock up from 1,785MHz to 1,830MHz for better performance and a custom dual-fan 'Windforce' cooling solution keeps temperatures in check.

The best MSI GTX 1660 deals

Some familiar model types appear in MSI's range with words like Aero, Armor, and Ventus getting thrown about on different cards—each variant having an overclocked version to plump for if you so wish, that reach 1830 or 1845MHz boost clock speeds. Some models have an active overclocking utility that identifies and maintains the highest stable overclock settings.

The best EVGA GTX 1660 deals

Like other card makers EVGA, gooses the boost clock on its 1660 models from 1,785MHz (stock) going up to 1845MHz on its Ultra variant. The XC Black Gaming version has a single fan, which allows for a shorter profile compared to Gigabyte's card (7.48 inches versus 8.82 inches), though it's also a triple-slot width. The Ti version of the same card will provide the biggest boost in terms of performance with memory speed bouncing up to around 12Gbps.

The best Palit GTX 1660 deals

Palit's 1660 cards come with some fun LED lighting on them as a nice aesthetic touch, and across single- and dual-fan models. In terms of cold, hard numbers they reach the same levels as the above makers, but their accessible and aggressive pricing makes them an attractive budget option for sure.

The best Zotac GTX 1660 deals

Zotac's cards, despite being dual-fans, are all super compact and can offer similar performance to other cards while not needing much PC space. The AMP Ti card will give you the biggest bang for your money though, with it being comfortably boosted to more than 1800MHz clock speed, with 12Gbps GDDR6.

