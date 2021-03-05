Budget Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti with 4GB GDDR6 surfaces in Asus listing

Your next machine (Image credit: Future) Best gaming PC: the top pre-built machines from the pros

Best gaming laptop: perfect notebooks for mobile gaming

Asus may have let slip that the RTX 3050 Ti is on the way. An entry was spotted on the Asus TUF Dash F15 laptop spec page (nice find, Videocardz), under the Graphics section, and that would suggest that the unannounced mobile GPU is arriving soon.

Rumours are that the RTX 3050 Ti has a 128-bit bus and a 60W TGP.

There's very little in the way of additional information, other than it ships with just 4GB of GDDR6, which isn't a lot even for a low-end offering. Laptop manufacturers do like options though, and budget options at that.

There is one takeaway from the name though, and that is it's an RTX GPU, not a GTX. This means you're looking at a budget GPU that offers ray tracing support as standard and hopefully has the necessary Tensor Cores to make DLSS a reality. Nvidia's AI-powered upscaling could be a massive boon for an affordable option like this, capable of keeping framerates high where it'd struggle rendering at 1080p.

It's worth noting that while the other mobile GPUs, the RTX 3060 and 3070, have a bit more detail about their operating boost clock at a given TDP, there's no such information for the RTX 3050 Ti entry. It could be a mistake, or it could be an indication that this low-end GPU doesn't operate in quite the same way.

Will we see a desktop GPU using the 3050 Ti moniker? We didn't get one for the last generation, but if it means that Nvidia gets to use more of the chips that don't quite make the cut higher up the product stack, then we're all for it. Watch this space.