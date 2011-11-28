Nvidia beta drivers boost Skyrim, Modern Warfare 3, Battlefield 3 and Batman: Arkham City

Here's a quick heads up for anyone running an Nvidia card. New GeForce 290.36 Beta drivers have been released that add ambient occlusion support for Skyrim and Modern Warfare 3. Screen flickering and triangular artifacts in Battlefield 3 should also be fixed by the new drivers, and Nvidia recommend the update to Batman: Arkham City players. The update streamlines PhysX support, so players experiencing performance problems in Arkham City might want to give this a download.

The Skyrim and Modern Warfare 3 ambient occlusion settings can be turned on via the Nvidia control panel. You'll find instructions on how to enable the advanced shadowing effect on the Nvidia site where the new beta are now available to download. You'll find the full release notes below.

NVIDIA Ambient Occlusion

Adds NVIDIA Control Panel ambient occlusion support for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Adds NVIDIA Control Panel ambient occlusion support for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

NVIDIA PhysX

Updates PhysX System Software to version 9.11.1107 for the best PhysX experience in Batman: Arkham City.

NVIDIA Surround

Enables NVIDIA Surround support for Intel X79 SLI-certified motherboards.

NVIDIA SLI

Added or updated SLI profiles for Crysis 2, Heroes and Generals, Inversion, Stronghold 3, and Syndicate.

3D Vision

Adds support for 3D Vision over native DisplayPort 1.1 connection - available on BenQ XL2420T and BenQ XL2420TX monitors.

Added or updated the following 3D Vision game profiles: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Rated Good Cang Sheng – Rated Good Diablo 3 – Rated Good Fei fei – Rated Good Final Combat – Rated Good L.A. Noire – Updated Rating To 3D Vision Ready LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 – Rated Fair Qian Nv You Hun Online – Rated Good QQ Xi You – Rated Good Sonic Generations – Rated Good Xian Tu – Rated Good Yong Bing Tian Xia Online – Rated Good



HD Audio

Updates HD Audio driver to version 1.3.9.0.

Bug Fixes