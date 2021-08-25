Guacamelee dev's new game Nobody Saves the World turns you into a transforming robot egg

Nobody Saves the World is the new game from the Guacamelee team, and a new trailer revealed today at Gamescom shows off all the wild nonsense you can turn your amorphous blob of a character into: A slug magician, a drill-shooting egg, and a horse wielding a bow and arrow. Check out the trailer above.

The whole conceit of the game is you can combine abilities of numerous different fantasy creatures and humanoids, often to some hilarious results, as you clear various dungeons in order to save the world from ending.

Nobody Saves the World also features co-op, so you'll be able to mix and match with friends. You can check it out and wishlist it on Steam now.