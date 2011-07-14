No Skyrim demo say Bethesda

Bethesda have admitted in an interview with Gameplanet that there will not be a demo of Skyrim.

In the video interview found by Eurogamer , producer Craig Lafferty says: “No, we won't be doing a demo. For a game of this size and complexity it's really hard to do a demo the represents the game truly. And it would have to be a gigantic demo. So we won't be doing a demo.”

Those desperate for some dragon slaying action will just have to sit out the long, harsh wait until Skyrim's release on November 11.