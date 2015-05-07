No new GTA Online Heists anytime soon, Rockstar says

The big news in today's "Asked and Answered" update on the Rockstar News Wire is that Grand Theft Auto 5 players will not be banned for using single-player mods. But there are a few other nuggets worth taking note of in there as well.

First up, regarding heists in GTA Online, you probably shouldn't hold your breath waiting for new ones. "For those asking for more Heists, please understand that Grand Theft Auto Online Heists were a tremendous undertaking so it's not the sort of thing where we can easily create and publish additional Heists like other Job modes and missions. We are, however, working on other cool updates for GTA Online that you can expect over the coming months," Rockstar explained. It also noted that an update is currently in the works that will add "some very cool new toys for you to enjoy and flaunt with your ill-gotten gains."

But while new Heists won't be coming anytime soon, support for joysticks and wheels could be. "We understand that many PC players out there would like to see enhanced peripheral support for specialized controllers such as flight sim joysticks and steering wheels," it wrote. "No promises, but it is something we are investigating to see if possible in a future update."

Does it seem weird to anyone else that a game like GTAV, in which driving and flying are so central to the experience, doesn't support sticks and wheels right out of the gate? Or maybe I'm just old—because calling a joystick a "specialized controller" feels weird to me, too.