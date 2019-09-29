No Man's Sky update adds ultrawide monitor support to test branch

(Image credit: Hello Games)

Ultrawide monitor owners, rejoice: the latest update to No Man's Sky's experimental branch correctly scales the HUD and "other visual elements" for 21:9 screens, and also better scales the HUD for 4K.

I can imagine flying through space in ultrawide feels brilliant, and removing the annoyance of a broken HUD could make it all the more stunning. The update, which will be tested via the opt-in branch before rolling out to the full game, also lets you customize your HUD scale and adds support for custom resolution scaling in borderless mode.

It contains a huge number of fixes for crashes, graphical glitches and UI bugs. Most of the changes detailed in the lengthy patch notes are minor, and you can browse them all here.

If you want to activate the experimental branch, right-click on No Man’s Sky in Steam and select "properties". Then, go to the "Betas" tab, type "3xperimental" in the text bock, press "check code" and select it from the dropdown menu.

