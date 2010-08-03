No Battlefield 3 announcement forthcoming: official statement

EA sent us this cryptic note that they'd like broadcast to the world. It's about Battlefield 3. It's an official statement on the lack of any official statement regarding the official statement that Battlefield 3 beta access would be dished out to Medal of Honor pre-orders .

"Battlefield 3 is one of the most anticipated games in the world and we want to give the dev team as much time and privacy to craft the game without disturbing them with Marketing/PR. In the meantime, everyone is excited to launch MOH and we hope you'll play that beta and enjoy that game later this year."

EA, today.