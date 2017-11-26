Nihon Falcom's RPG Tokyo Xanadu eX+ is coming to PC next month

Japanese developer Nihon Falcom said in July that it wanted all its games on PC, and the following months showed that those weren't just empty words. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel slashed onto monitors in August, quickly followed by Ys Seven (both RPGs have very good user reviews on Steam, for what it's worth). Now it's the turn of Tokyo Xanadu eX+, a revamped version of a 2015 PlayStation Vita action-RPG. It will hit Steam on December 8.

You play a high-school student in a modern-day section of Tokyo, but you'll slip into a nightmare realm known as 'Eclipse', where you hack-and-slash your way through monsters. Expect a massive game world with lots of dialogue, equipment management and mini-games, and in total the developer reckons it will take you more than 40 hours to complete. You can watch the trailer above.

The Vita original has been reworked so it runs at 60fps, plus there's new quests, monsters, equipment and playable characters. This version also adds Time Attack and Bosh Russ modes in which you cut your way through the bosses that you come up against in the main game. It should be the definitive version of the title.

If you're a JRPG fan then it might be worth considering. If the name sounds familiar that's because the game is loosely part of the same series as Xanadu Next, another Nihon Falcom JRPG that was released last year.

Correction: I initially said Xanadu Tokyo took place in the same universe as Xanadu Next, which it does not. Many thanks to the reader that pointed out the error.