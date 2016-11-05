Nihon Falcom dungeon crawler Xanadu Next hits PC

'Castle Strangerock' is a fine name for a fortification, particularly one that emerges from a foggy lake. I'm pleased to say that it's the place you'll be investigating in Nihon Falcom's Xanadu Next, a moderately old JRPG that's just been translated into English, been given a light buffing and released on Steam, on yer GOG and on the Humble Store. I had a fine old time with the original Ys when I played it for the first time a couple of years ago—apart from an end boss I found impossible to beat—so I'm interested to try some of Falcom's less well-known games.

Xanadu Next is an "exploration-centric action RPG from Nihon Falcom," the Steam description tells me. "A late entry in their immensely popular Dragon Slayer series and a spiritual follow-up to the late ‘80s cult classic Faxanadu, Xanadu Next puts players in the shoes of a gravely injured knight given a new lease on life through ancient magic who must now seek a legendary sword called 'Dragon Slayer' to ensure his survival".

It's an action-heavy dungeon crawler, essentially, and here's the launch trailer to illustrate what one of those looks like:

There's a 10% launch discount that's still active for the next five days, saving you just over a quid off the RRP.