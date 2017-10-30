Night in the Woods is getting a director's cut edition this holiday

Night in the Woods is an enthralling story-driven adventure game that tackles big, heavy subjects. Andy quite liked it, calling it "a pretty special game" and "a celebration of why life is awesome" in his review. And this holiday, Night in the Woods is getting "a whole bunch of new content" as part of its new 'Weird Autumn Edition,' which developer Infinite Fall describes as the game's "director's cut."

"Great for first-timers and those who've played the game alike," Infinite Fall says. The Weird Autumn Edition will be free to players who already own the base game. Additionally, it comes with Longest Night and Lost Constellation, which serve as precursors and side stories to Night in the Woods.

Night in the Woods: Weird Autumn Edition is slated to release December 13, 2017.