Next Humble Indie Bundle to feature Introversion Games?

Bargain games stalwart Lewie Procter has alerted us to this post on DIY Gamer , which seems to suggest that the latest Humble Indie Bundle might include Introversion software. All Introversion's games to date are included, with the low-tech delights of Darwinia, Uplink, Defcon and Multiwinia listed in Mac and PC varieties.

The bundle was discovered by sneaky internet users poking about in Steam, who stumbled across Subscription 12283, aka Introversion Humble Indie Bundle Retail. There's no word on release date, and Humble Indie themselves haven't commented on it. But Introversion are an ideal match for the Humble Bundle - their low-fi approach and refusal to sell out have made them one of the most-loved developers in the world, and the Bundle gives a lot of its proceeds to charity.

According to DIY Gamer , Introversion have fallen on hard times, though, with their fascinating strategy heist title Subversion being put on hold indefinitely so they could concentrate on something else. Hopefully the Humble Bundle will put some cash in Introversion's coffers - and remind the world that they still exist.