New Wolfenstein game seemingly in the works

Alicja Bachleda-Curuś, who voiced Wolfenstein: The New Order's Anya, has suggested there's a new Wolfestein game in the works. Speaking to Polish TV station TVN, she revealed that they were "making a second one"—you'll find the full quote, as translated by Eurogamer Poland, below.

"I'm working on a video game, first part of which I have already made. Now we're making a second one, which will take two more years.

"I played this game as a child. I was very happy when I got to the point where I could shoot Hitler."

Developer MachineGames, and publisher Bethesda, haven't yet confirmed a New Order sequel, although creative director Jen Mathies did say they had lots of ideas last year.

Chris Thursten liked The New Order quite a bit, though he was less keen on its standalone expansion The Old Blood. (Thanks, Eurogamer.)