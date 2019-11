From the look of of the latest Total War: Shogun 2 battle trailer, we'll all have to brush up on our Sun Tzu before taking on the campaign. You'll find plenty of footage of the gorgeous battles in the below.

For more Shogun 2 details, check out the official Total War: Shogun 2 site, and our preview of the game's revamped multiplayer mode. Shogun 2 is available to pre-order , and is due out March 15.

[via Bluesnews ]