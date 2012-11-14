New Star Citizen video shows 'AI Test Footage'

The Star Citizen alpha build is still but a faint glimmer on the horizon, but developer Roberts Space Industries has released a short gameplay video anyway, in an effort to sate fans who are funding the game via Kickstarter. As RSI points out in a blog post , the footage is very rough, but its main aim is to "show off some of the preliminary AI work that's been done".

"This video isn't as polished as I would normally put out so please be nice, as we're 24 months away from anything that would be called final, and even 12 months away from just a multiplayer alpha dogfighting build," the blog continues.

Many of the effects displayed in the below video are placeholder, including the laser effects and explosions, but the universe itself looks very slick indeed, and RSI promises to incorporate techniques used in film - which is probably why creator Chris Roberts said last week the game has little hope of running on even next-gen consoles.

At the time of writing, Star Citizen has attracted nearly $3,500,000 support via Kickstarter and the RSI website. You can throw your weight behind it here .