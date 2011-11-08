New Serious Sam trailer shows meaty melee brutality

http://youtu.be/5JTRsNGCZC0

Are you at all squeamish? Does the sight of enough blood to drown the lost city of Atlantis make you go sheet-white? Which way does the prospect of a man ripping out a cyclops' eyeball and then throwing it back into its own face rub you? Depending on your answers to those questions, the new Serious Sam: BFE trailer might be just what the doctor ordered... you to stay far, far away from.

For everyone else, though, the menagerie of melee monster mashing is pretty incredible. It's almost poetic, really. I mean, what can I say? Sam really has a way with, er, murder.