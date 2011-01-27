New Guild Wars 2 profession revealed, meet the Guardian

ArenaNet have just revealed the fifth profession in Guild Wars 2, the Guardian. The Guardian is a master warrior who can summon spiritual weapons to devastate his enemies, or employ a variety of virtues to protect his allies. Read on for a summary of the Guardian's skills, and videos of a few of them in action.

Like all of Guild Wars 2's professions, the Guardian is multi-talented. He can protect himself and his friends with special wards that can freeze foes in place, and can use his Aegis ability to block incoming attacks. He can also throw down arcane symbols that can be triggered by allies or enemies, healing and protecting brothers in arms and blowing up monsters. He can wield a variety of weapons, too, from staffs to huge double handed hammers and greatswords.

Here's a summary of the Guardian's skills and specialties. You'll find full details over on the Guild Wars 2 site . Below you'll also find four videos of the Guardian's abilities.

Skills



Spirit Weapons—The guardian can summon spirit weapons to fight at his side for a limited time. Spirit weapons cannot be attacked by enemies and can be commanded to inflict a powerful attack before disappearing. For example, Hammer of Wisdom can be summoned to fight alongside a guardian, then commanded to knock down an enemy and vanish.



Symbols—The guardian places symbols on the ground, where they inflict damage to enemies or deliver a benefit to allies. Symbols persist for a few seconds and then go away. For instance, Symbol of Faith is a hammer attack that leaves a transient symbol on the ground, giving allies the Vigor boon.



Wards—A ward is a marked area on the ground that stops enemies from passing through while allowing allies to move freely. For example, a staff-wielding guardian can create a Line of Warding in front of him that keeps enemies from reaching the allies behind him.



Aegis—Guardians are adept in the use of Aegis, a removable boon that blocks the next attack. Guardians have access to this boon through the virtue of Courage.



Virtues

Guardians also have their own range of 'virtue' abilities which offer passive combat buffs. The benefits of these virtues can be exchanged for an area of affect ability that confers the effects of the skill onto the allies around the Guardian. The virtues come in three flavours, including:



Justice—Every fifth attack causes burning. Use this skill to make nearby allies' next attacks cause burning. (This disables your Justice for 30 seconds.)



Courage—Every 30 seconds you are granted Aegis, blocking the next attack. Use this skill to apply Aegis to all nearby allies. (This disables your Courage for 120 seconds.)



Resolve—You regenerate health. Use this skill to remove conditions and apply Regeneration to all nearby allies. (This disables your Resolve for 120 seconds.)



The Guardian's Skills

For more Guild Wars 2 information check out our Guild Wars 2 preview .