New Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset trailer details joining the Psijic Order

As well as jewellery crafting, wine and murder, the Psijic skill line is another notable part of the offering in Summerset, The Elder Scrolls Online's upcoming expansion. The trailer above details how players will travel to the island of Artaeum to join the Psijic Order, and what they'll be up against. This skill line opens up unique abilities for players, like being able to slow or freeze enemies, rewind time or meditate to give your health a boost.

This is the first time in the series that players can join the Order, and Bethesda touts that you'll be able to unravel the reclusive group's secrets, which will likely be compelling to diehard Elder Scrolls fans. The users in this ancient Skyrim Forums thread that I stumbled across today will be particularly happy.

Summerset made a good first impression on Rachel when she played a couple of hours of the expansion last month. She mostly spent her time searching for a serial killer called the Ghost of the Green, and following each lead proved to be pretty exciting stuff. "What is a good sign is that a simple side quest ended up just as attractive and diverting as the main storyline, which is a credit to the writing and depth of this latest expansion."

We're just over a month away until Summerset's release on June 5.