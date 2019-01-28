New Dragonball Z RPG Project Z announced

Bandai Namco has announced Project Z, a new action RPG set in the Dragon Ball universe. This was previously teased a couple of weeks ago.

The game is being developed by CyberConnect 2, formerly known for its Naruto Shippuden series of games. It’s being designed in Unreal Engine 4, and centres around the character Goku. Whether it’s a new story about Goku or a retelling of the Dragon Ball Z tale, is unknown.

The announcement was accompanied by a trailer that features what appears to be either in-game or in-engine footage. If that’s the case, it looks very slick, with animation that lines up closely to the anime, and plenty of explosive fisticuffs. That said, it’s not clear from the video how the game will play, whether it’ll be an open or more directed experience, how combat will be controlled, and so forth.

There’s no firm release date, but Namco Bandai have stated that Project Z is coming later this year, so hopefully we'll have more details soon.