New details on League of Legends champion, Irelia

First revealed in our November 2010 issue, League of Legends' upcoming swordmaster champion, Irelia, is being featured on the game's official website, along with in-depth information about her abilities.

We'll have a full hands-on report of the hero after she goes live on servers later this week, but for now, check out her abilities and see them in action in our screenshots below.

How she will kill you:



Bladesurge: Irelia dashes forward to strike her target. If it kills the target, Bladesurge's cooldown refreshes and half the mana cost is refunded.



Hiten Style: Irelia is skilled in the art of Hiten, passively giving her physical attacks health restoration. Activating Hiten Style adds true damage to her physical attacks for a short duration.



Equilibrium Strike: Irelia's attack balances the scales, dealing damage and slowing the target. However, if the target has a higher Health % than Irelia, then the blow stuns the target instead.



Transcendent Blades (Ultimate): Irelia summons four spirit blades which she can fling at her enemies. These blades deal magic damage to enemies that they pass through, siphoning life from them and healing Irelia.



Ionian Fervor (Passive): Each nearby enemy champion (to a maximum of three) reduces the effectiveness of Crowd Control on Irelia



Why she will kill you:

When Noxian forces invaded Irelia's city, Ionia, she inspired the Ionians to resist by lifting up her father's enormous blade and pledging to hold the defense until reinforcements arrived. Cursed by a Noxian necromancer during the battle, Irelia refused to fall as her life flowed away. Rising at the brink of death with her father's sword swirling around her, Irelia decimated the invading Noxians and forced them to not only hold the line, but to retreat. Irelia was appointed to be Ionia's Captain of the guard, and since Ionia is a city filled ninjas, that's pretty hardcore.

More information can be found at the League of Legends' community thread about Irelia here .