New Blizzard authenticator does away with codes

Two-factor authentication isn't the sexiest topic, but it's pretty darn important in keeping your precious gaming accounts safe. With its new, one-button authenticator app, Blizzard has made the process easier than ever before.

I like the idea of extra account security, but I deeply resent having to find, tap in, get wrong and re-enter a code each time I log in. The One-Button Authenticator ditches the code. The app simply asks you to approve or deny the login request with the press of a button.

Valve is also on a big account security drive with Steam Guard, and simplifying the process like this might help its cause.

If you're a traditionalist (or don't have a compatible Android or iOS device), you can opt to continue entering a code via Battle.net Account Management.