New Battlefield 4 update goes live today, short downtime expected

DICE has announced that a new update for the PC version of Battlefield 4 has begun rolling out, which will bring with it a brief pause in the action while everything gets squared away.

Battlefield 4 didn't have the smoothest launch ever , but to the credit of DICE it's still plugging away at plugging the holes. The studio announced earlier today that a new update fixing various minor-but-not-inconsequential issues is ready to go. The new patch fixes the following:



Improved/reduced explosion induced camera shake



Character collision improvements



Fix to reduce object damage mismatch between client/server.



Fix explosion packs not being able to be shot sometimes



Improvements for client side packet loss



Client crash fixes



AMD Mantle multi-GPU improvements



Carrier Assault game mode reports bug fix



High Frequency Network update



dded High frequency “bubble” updating player movement, stance, rotation, damage and projectiles at a separate rate on foot and in vehicles



Added option to control client side update rate setting



By all appearances it's a smaller update than the one released at the end of March , which hopefully means that DICE is slowly but surely pulling it all together. Good things come to those who wait, I suppose; speaking of which, the studio warned that "a short period of downtime is expected with this update."