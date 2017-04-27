New AMD Crimson ReLive driver boosts FPS in Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3

AMD has a new Crimson ReLive driver package available to download and with it the company is claiming Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics card owners will see up to a 7 percent performance gain in Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3.

That performance claim is based on moving up from the previous ReLive release, version 17.4.3. AMD doesn't say what user of other graphics card can expect, such as Radeon RX 570 owners, but we imagine there are gains to be had.

Other than the performance bump, the newest ReLive release fixes a handful of issues. They include:

Some displays may experience corruption when using HDMI scaling.

Battlefield 1 may experience stuttering in Multi GPU mode with 4K display resolutions when using DirectX 11.

HDR colors may appear incorrect in Mass Effect: Andromeda on the latest Windows 10 Creators Edition update.

Some incorrect or unavailable feature descriptions may appear in Radeon Settings under the more/less help section.

Radeon RX 550 series graphics products may experience a hard hang when the user's system has not been rebooted for long periods of time.

Reboot prompt may be missing after Radeon Software installation on AMD XConnect technology system configurations.

With this release, both AMD and Nvidia now have updated drivers available for Dawn of War 3. You can check out our review in progress of that game here.

AMD's latest Crimson ReLive drivers are available here.