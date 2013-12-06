Neverwinter's Shadowmantle module is now live, bringing a new class and campaign

What is Shadowmantle? Well sure, it's the second "module" for Neverwinter. But what is Shadowmantle. A dark corruption of the Earth's undersurface layer, ineffectually oozing its evil plans? The ominous, Sun-blocking dread of a giant flying mollusc's dorsal body wall? An unholy pollution of any of the other things listed on Wikipedia's disambiguation page ? Ah, having looked at the feature list, it's the name of a boss, as well as the billowing cloak of darkness that marks them out as being Proper Evil. That makes more sense, even if I still think hovering death squid would be far scarier.

That feature list in full:



"Hunter Ranger playable class: This new class is deadly from afar and has incredible damage capabilities up close as well. Log in and play as one now!

"Hunter Ranger Booster Pack: This pack is now available for purchase in the Zen Market. Get a head start on your new Hunter Ranger!

"Dread Ring Campaign: Enter the Dread Ring and encounter new foes. If you survive, you'll be able to face Valindra Shadowmantle herself.

"Active Companion Bonus System: Each active companion will grant bonuses for your character giving you an extra edge in combat!

"Collections System: Track all of your existing loot and hunt for new loot, including missing set items, with this system.

"New Paragon Paths for existing classes: New skills are now available for existing classes! Which path will you choose?

"Artifacts System: This new item type is now added to Neverwinter. These items will become permanent fixtures for your character, and will be able to level up and get more powerful as you advance.

"Sword Coast Adventures (coming very soon!): Send companions out to complete tasks to earn rewards and gain companion experience, all through the Neverwinter Gateway!

"Item Progression System: Read more about changes and improvements to the fusing system in Neverwinter."

The expansion is now live for the free-to-play MMORPG, which is itself now available on Steam . Also on Steam is an exclusive Starter Pack, which comes with a variety of boosts and consumables, and a magic panther.