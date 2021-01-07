Neverwinter's next expansion returns to some of its first zones

Free-to-play MMO Neverwinter, which is set in the popular Dungeons & Dragons campaign world of the Forgotten Realms just like Baldur's Gate, is about to get a three-part expansion. It's called Sharandar, and it'll take players back to elfy woodland areas introduced in the original Neverwinter expansion, Fury of the Feywild, only "revamped and re-visualized".

Apparently Neverwinter Wood is being threatened, as "an unsettling darkness creeps across the Feywild and the age-old elven stronghold of Sharandar." From the trailer it like there's a hag up to no good, and various minions of Malabog the Fomorian King from Fury of the Feywild are still around.

The first part of the expansion is called The Iron Tooth, and it involves a quest to the Ruins of Malabog zone in search of a lost elven dignitary, and adds the New Sharandar social hub and Vault of Stars dungeon as well as some "epic rewards". It'll be out on February 9, with subsequent episodes The Soul Keeper and The Odious Court following at "a later date" and adding new features of their own.

