Need for Speed: The Run trailer reveals avalanches and resisting arrest

I have long-since given up trying to predict which Need for Speed games will be amazing, and which ones will be high-speed accidents. This latest trailer for Need for Speed: The Run certainly looks like it has the right premise for a great action movie. As for whether that will translate into a great action / racing game? Your guess is as good as mine.

Still, I am excited about the idea of trying to make a proper racing game that also features credible combat and foot-chases. It will be a tough balance to strike, especially because one clunky game element can sour the whole experience. But the payoff could be huge for those of us who like our car chases with a bit of context. Not that I really need a reason to drive a super-car into a Rocky Mountain avalanche at full speed.