Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered drifts out next month

Time's up. That Need For Speed countdown just ticked off its last second with the official announcement of something we all kinda knew was coming—a remaster of decade-old cops 'n' robbers car chase Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit.

It's worth noting that this isn't a return to 1998's Need For Speed III: Hot Pursuit (nor its own 2002 sequel). Rather, this year's remaster returns to the 2010 remake's Seacrest County for high-speed chases and asynchronous competition with full crossplay.

Racing off next month, Remastered launches with every piece of Hot Pursuit DLC, content that was locked out of the original game's PC release. Cross-platform multiplayer has also been introduced, and the whole thing has been given a bit of a facelift.

It's hardly the most groundbreaking visual overhaul, granted. Remastered still But it'll run at 4K, 60fps with higher resolution textures and shadows, longer draw distances and busier environments. The remaster also boast some smaller new features including new car colours, achievements, and improvements to the photo mode and gallery.