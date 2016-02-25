Necropolis delayed until summer

Necropolis, Harebrained Schemes' beautiful, procedurally generated Souls-alike, has been pushed all the way back from next month to summer. Studio head Mitch Gitelman himself took to the Steam community forums to announce the delay as a result of the devs' decision to launch simultaneously on PC and consoles.

"While I hate to slip our release date," Gitelman says, "I know from experience that doing a console release right adds a significant amount of dev work. It’s work that had to start right away (because consoles require a lot more lead-time for certification) but we didn’t want the console work to shift our focus away from launching on PC. So we believe this is absolutely the right decision, and that the additional time will make for an even better NECROPOLIS for consoles AND for PC."

There also a sense that Harebrained Schemes would like a bit more time to get the word out about Necropolis, and this certainly does the trick. It's a pity, and I wonder how far off completion Necropolis could have been given it's original release date, but if it comes out better than it would have done otherwise we can take solace in that.