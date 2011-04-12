Mythos now in open beta

Mythos is due to go into open beta at some point today.

Frogster's hack and slash MMO won't be officially released until April 28, but anyone who wants to sample the game just needs to sign up. The level cap has been increased to 50 and the snowy region of Umbral Peaks has been unlocked. According to Frogster, there's still plenty of tuning to be done before the final release.

Mythos will eventually be available as a free download or a boxed copy that'll retail for £9.99. The latter will come with exclusive items and pets, and will let you play two days early.

