Mythological roguelike Hades has sold more than 1 million copies

Supergiant's latest release, the mythological action-roguelike Hades, has sold more than one million copies.

Hades initially launched in early access in December 2018 as a year-long Epic Store exclusive, with the game's full 1.0 release launching just last week on September 17. This one million milestone is a combination of units sold in both early access and full release across PC and the Switch.

In celebration of the game's landmark, Supergiant revealed in a tweet that the game shifted 700,000 when it was in early access and sold a further 300,000 units since its release. The studio gave a special thanks to its early access players, saying, "We designed Hades for Early Access, believing you could help us make a better game. That's just what you did."

Hades has now sold more than 1,000,000 copies.700,000 of these were during our Early Access development. To all our Early Access players: Thank you so much. We designed Hades for Early Access, believing you could help us make a better game. That's just what you did. #HadesGame pic.twitter.com/ueuG4lDMz8September 20, 2020

It's not a complete surprise that Hades has surpassed such an impressive number, critics and players have been living for the drama of the Greek gods, its gorgeous artwork and bombastic combat since its early access debut. The roguelike currently sits on a comfortable 92 score on Metacritic for its PC release, and in our Hades review Jody gave it a 90, describing its action as, "so intense it'll leave you jittery and hopped-up on adrenaline."