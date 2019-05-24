Mutant Year Zero is getting a new DLC with a flame-throwing moose

Questions like “What if a moose could breathe fire” are the ones that keep me up at night, and fortunately, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is about to answer that one specifically with a new DLC set to launch in July.

Seed of Evil adds a new story campaign to last year’s Fantastic Mr. Fox-meets-XCOM adventure, and introduces a new mutant named Big Khan, a tough-as-nails moose with his own special abilities and synergies.

The expansion’s story is centered on a new menace in the Zone, and takes a cue or two from Invasion of the Bodysnatchers. A malevolent plant seems to be abducting people—friends and enemies alike—and replacing them with twisted copies made of plant tissue. Big Khan calls them “pod ghouls,” and he doesn’t seem to like them much.

Fortunately, one of the mutations Big Khan has available to him is called “flame puke,” and it does exactly what it sounds like it does: He spews a jet of fire over a wide area, setting anything organic alight.

Seed of Evil comes out July 30 alongside the Nintendo Switch launch of Mutant Year Zero.