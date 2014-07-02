Murdered: Soul Suspect studio Airtight Games reportedly closes down

Less than a month after the release of Murdered: Soul Suspect, Airtight Games appears to have closed its doors. The Airtight website remains active but Geekwire reported yesterday that its office has been shut down, and the studio posted a cryptic tweet earlier this afternoon that sounded distinctively like a farewell.

Murdered: Soul Suspect earned a sickly score of 40 in the PC Gamer review , but the news that developer Airtight Games has been closed is nonetheless unexpected and unhappy. There's been no official comment out of the studio, but Geekwire claimed first-hand discovery of the shutdown after a trip to Airtight's Redmond office, where its equipment was being "sold off at heavy discounts."

While Airtight hasn't confirmed the closure, it did post tweets earlier this afternoon hinting that something is up. "Thanks to all of the fans, family, friends and colleagues who supported us and made the last 10 years possible," it wrote. "Thanks to all of the amazing people that worked on Dark Void, Quantum Conundrum, Murdered, Soul Fjord, Pixld and DerpBike."

Emails sent to the studio were returned as undeliverable.

Airtight was formed in 2004 and released its first game, Dark Void, in 2010, followed by Quantum Conundrum in 2012. It also developed Pixld and DerpBike for iOS and the Ouya-exclusive Soul Fjord before returning to the PC and consoles with Murdered: Soul Suspect.