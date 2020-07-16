Mozilla's new $5/month VPN offers a 'no-nonsense' privacy policy

After a little more than a year in testing, Mozilla has launched its own VPN service, priced at $4.99 per month. The developer of Firefox is entering a somewhat crowded field, and is banking on its reputation in the browser space to stand out from the pack. Mozilla's also promising fast speeds and data privacy with no third-party strings.

"We don’t partner with third-party analytics platforms who want to build a profile of what you do online. And since the makers of this VPN are backed by a mission-driven company you can trust that the dollars you spend for this product will not only ensure you have a top-notch VPN, but also are making the internet better for everyone," Mozilla says.

This plays into what Mozilla claims are "no-nonsense data privacy principles." A key piece of that is not retaining user data logs

Mozilla VPN, as it's called, will be going up against the likes of Surfshark and NordVPN, two of the best VPNs for gaming in our tests. We haven't had a chance to put Mozilla VPN through its paces just yet, though we're intrigued with the promises Mozilla is making.

Taking a speed hit is one of the potential downsides to using a VPN. According to Mozilla, it's new service is fast and nimble.

"The Mozilla VPN is based on modern and lean technology, the WireGuard protocol’s 4,000 lines of code, is a fraction in size of legacy protocols used by other VPN service providers," Mozilla says.

Mozilla VPN utilizes more than 280 servers in over 30 countries. There are no bandwidths restrictions. A subscriptions covers up to five devices, with Mozilla VPN currently supporting Windows PCs, Android, and iOS (Mac and Linux are coming soon).

It's too bad Mozilla isn't offering a free trial. In lieu of that, it is offering a 30-day money back guarantee, which basically amounts to a trial, except you have to actually fork over funds at the outset.