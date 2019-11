Christian Cantamessa was the lead designer of the beloved (but sadly still console-only) Red Dead Redemption, so I was eager to see the next game he's working on at PAX South. That game is Moving Hazard, a competitive FPS where you can use NPC zombies as weapons against the enemy team. It's a pretty fun game, though still in a rough state as it prepares to go into early access. Watch my full interview with Cantamessa above.