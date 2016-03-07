Morrowind fan remake Skywind gets new developer diary

The team responsible for Skywind, a full conversion mod for Skyrim which recreates the third instalment in the Elder Scrolls series, is still plugging away. While the team at the Elder Scrolls Renewal Project released a short video in February showing off some of the game's landscapes, the video embedded below is a progress report outlining most of the work done since last year's diary.

While the game has been in development for over four years, the volunteer-operated project still needs help with textures, models and more. They've also recruited over 100 different voice actors to lend words to Morrowind's colourful assortment of NPCs. Details on how to contribute to the project can be found on the official ES Renewal Project website.

Here's the video: