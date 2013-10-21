Magic: the Gathering - Tactics shuts down on March 28, 2014

Everything comes to an end, they say: businesses, relationships, life, and, of course, videogames. Sony Online Entertainment's online game based on Magic: the Gathering is the latest to go down, as SOE will shut down Magic: the Gathering - Tactics early next year.

Tactics officially gets the axe on March 28, 2014. SOE has already stopped distributing new packs and says that existing decks will be usable for players until the shut down. After that, SOE will retain the code and data for the game, disallowing fan-run, emulated servers.

"We are honored to have been a part of bringing you the magic of the Multiverse over the last few years," SOE says on its official forums . "It has been a fun and memorable journey, and we thank you for all of your dedication and support."

In August, SOE stated that it was trying to "streamline its workforce" when it laid off as many as 200 employees. The official announcement stated that SOE's goal was "to align development resources towards our current portfolio of MMOs and the highly-anticipated future installments of the EverQuest franchise, EverQuest Next Landmark and EverQuest Next.” Even though SOE will now have one less game to maintain, it has several in the can, as well as PlanetSide 2 to keep running.